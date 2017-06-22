The Latest: Official: Russia proposing monitors inside Syria

The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

A senior Turkish official says Russia has proposed deploying troops from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to Syria, to monitor de-escalation zones there.

Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also told a group of reporters that Russia and Turkey may send their troops to monitor a zone in Idlib, in northern Syria.

Russia and Iran would monitor another zone near Damascus while the United State and Jordan would observe the Dera region, Kalin said.

His words were carried by Hurriyet newspaper’s online edition on Thursday.

___

11:45 a.m.

President Emmanuel Macron says France is no longer pushing for the departure of Syrian President Bashar Assad, a shift in French policy throughout the Syrian war.

Macron said in an interview with eight European newspapers published on Thursday that he wants to work more closely with Russia for a solution in Syria and says foreign powers were too focused on Assad as a person.

Macron says: “The new outlook I have on this issue is that I haven’t stated that Bashar Assad’s departure is a necessary condition for everything. Because no one has shown me a legitimate successor.”

Macron’s predecessors were among the most vocal Assad opponents.

However, Macron warned France would attack Syria if the government uses chemical weapons. French warplanes are already targeting Islamic State extremists in Syria.