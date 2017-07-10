The Latest: Ostapenko advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

—

1:30 p.m.

Jelena Ostapenko needed eight match points to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The French Open champion beat fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-6 (6) on Court 12.

Ostapenko is into the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the first time. However, the 20-year-old Latvian won the girls’ title at Wimbledon in 2014.

Before winning the title at Roland Garros last month, Ostapenko had never before been past the third round at a major tournament. She was the first woman to win her debut tour-level title at a Grand Slam tournament since 1979.

—

1:15 p.m.

Svetlana Kuznetsova became the first player to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

The two-time Grand Slam champion beat Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2, 6-4.

The seventh-seeded Russian will be playing in the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the fourth time, but the first since 2007. She has yet to advance past that stage.

Radwanska, seeded ninth, made at least the quarterfinals five times in her 11 previous appearances – including losing to Serena Williams in the final in 2012.

—

11:45 a.m.

Play has started on the outside show courts at Wimbledon.

Top-ranked Angelique Kerber, a finalist at the All England Club last year, was first on No. 2 Court against 2015 finalist Garbine Muguruza.

Another former finalist, Agnieszka Radwanska, was on No. 3 Court against Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Play at the two main stadiums will start at about 1:30 p.m.

—

11:05 a.m.

The second Monday at Wimbledon is, arguably, the busiest day in tennis.

All 16 fourth-round matches at the All England Club are played on the same day, a schedule that will produce all eight male and all eight female quarterfinalists.

Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion playing for the 20th time at the grass-court major, will be first on Centre Court against 19-year-old Ana Konjuh.

Andy Murray will be second in the main stadium, followed by Roger Federer.

On No. 1 Court, Johanna Konta will be up first, followed by Rafael Nadal. Novak Djokovic is third.

The remaining fourth-round matches will be played on the other show courts at the All England Club.

—

