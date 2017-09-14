The Latest: Panel says less experience OK for airline pilots

The Latest on aviation safety recommendations (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

An influential industry committee is recommending the government eliminate or scale back dozens of aviation safety rules, including one on airline pilot qualifications.

The committee voted Thursday to make the recommendations to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The committee said it was offering the recommendations in response to President Donald Trump’s directives to cut government regulations. The committee was formed by the FAA and meets under its auspices.

The FAA adopted the rule on pilot qualification at Congress’ direction after the last fatal crash of a U.S. passenger airliner in 2009. It requires first officers to have at least 1,500 hours of flying experience, the same minimum requirement for captains.

The report recommends giving commercial airline pilot licenses to pilots with less than 1,500 hours if they receive acceptable academic training from their airline.

