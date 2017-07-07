The Latest: Play starts on outside courts at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Play has started on the outside courts at Wimbledon.

Ninth-seeded Kei Nishikori was on No. 3 Court against Roberto Bautista Agut, while 16th-seeded Gilles Muller was playing Aljaz Bedene on No. 2 Court.

The main courts will start at about 1 p.m., with former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka first up on Centre Court. Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are also scheduled to play in the main stadium.

Venus Williams, a five-time champion at the All England Club, will be playing later on No. 1 Court.

10:35 a.m.

A WTA spokesman says No. 1-ranked doubles player Bethanie-Mattek Sands is having tests on her injured right knee a day after hurting it during a match at Wimbledon.

Alexander Prior says in an email on Friday that Mattek-Sands, a 32-year-old American, ”is currently undergoing more scans this morning.”

Mattek-Sands fell and clutched at her knee, then began sobbing and screaming for help, in the third set’s opening game of her second-round singles match Thursday.

In doubles, Mattek-Sands and partner Lucie Safarova came to Wimbledon seeking a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title in women’s doubles.

