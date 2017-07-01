The Latest: Point guards early big winners in free agency

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times Eastern):

—

10:30 a.m.

Point guards are cashing in so far in NBA free agency – and Day 1 is still a long, long way from complete.

Stephen Curry got $201 million from Golden State, Jrue Holiday got $126 million from New Orleans, Jeff Teague $57 million from Minnesota, Patty Mills $50 million from San Antonio and Shaun Livingston $24 million from the Warriors on Saturday.

Add that up, and that’s nearly a half-billion dollars in commitments to those five point guards alone.

And that doesn’t take into account the $168 million, four-year extension offer John Wall is considering from Washington.

Nor does that factor in the maneuvering Houston pulled off earlier this week, swinging six trades to land All-Star Chris Paul in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. Or Ricky Rubio’s trade from Minnesota to Utah on Friday.

Among the top point guards still available, at least for now: Kyle Lowry, Derrick Rose and George Hill.

—

9:05 a.m.

Jrue Holiday has agreed to terms on a new five-year, $126 million deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, who kept the point guard they wanted to initiate offense for All-Star big men Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Agent Jason Glushon said early Saturday that the final year of the deal is at Holiday’s option, adding that incentives could push the contract’s total value to $150 million.

ESPN first reported that the Pelicans and Holiday had a deal.

Holiday averaged 15.4 points in 67 games with the Pelicans last season. In eight NBA seasons in Philadelphia and New Orleans, Holiday has averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 assists.

—

2:55 a.m.

Gordon Hayward will start his free agency tour in Miami on Saturday, potentially on the verge of moving into the Eastern Conference for the first time in his career.

The East could use some more star power.

Stephen Curry and Blake Griffin are staying in the West. Paul George is heading to the West as well, teaming up with reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook after a surprising deal saw Indiana send him to Oklahoma City. And barely an hour into free agency, roughly $600 million in new deals were hammered out and merely awaiting signatures next week when the NBA’s offseason moratorium ends.

The frenzy is underway, and there’s still plenty of moves left.

—

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball