The Latest: Police at Pennsylvania school after threat

The Latest news surrounding observances marking the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks (all times local):

5:45 a.m.

Police officers are on hand after a threat referencing Sept. 11 was found written in a bathroom stall in a Pennsylvania school.

Officers are patrolling Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown as a precaution Monday.

It’s not clear what the threat said. But principal Timothy Donovan told parents the situation was promptly addressed to ensure the safety of students and teachers.

The school will excuse the absences of any students if parents decide to keep their children home.

___

2 a.m.

A series of paintings, sculpture and illustrations depicting the New York City Police department’s actions during Sept. 11 is part of a new exhibit at John Jay College.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill says the works are from both the department’s headquarters and the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington. The New York Post reports the exhibit opened Friday and will run for four months.

O’Neill was present at the ribbon cutting and says the exhibit will uphold the legacies of those who died on 9/11.

The exhibit is titled “Bravery & Sacrifice” and is on display in John Jay’s Memorial Hall.

___

12:15 a.m.

While the U.S. contends with the destruction caused by two ferocious hurricanes in three weeks, Americans also are marking the 16th anniversary of one of the nation’s most scarring days.

Thousands of 9/11 victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

Observances also are planned at the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.

Republican President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, is observing the anniversary for the first time as the nation’s leader. The White House says he’ll observe a moment of silence and also participate in an observance at the Pentagon.