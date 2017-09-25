The Latest: Police detail arsenal in church shooting

The Latest on a shooting at a church in Nashville (all times local):

5 p.m.

Police say a man charged in a mass shooting at a Tennessee church was armed with two semi-automatic handguns and had two more firearms in his car.

Emanuel Kidega Samson is charged with the fatal shooting of one woman and is expected to face several more charges following the rampage at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Nashville that left six others wounded.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said Monday that Samson fired 12 rounds from a .40-caliber handgun and had another clip attached to a tactical vest. He was also allegedly carrying a loaded 9 mm in the church and had a .22 caliber pistol and military-style AR-15 in the car he had left running outside the church.

But Aaron says police found no AR-15 ammunition on the scene.

___

11:45 a.m.

Police records show that a man charged with homicide in a shooting at a Tennessee church made a suicidal statement to his father in June and had a volatile relationship with a woman that twice involved law enforcement intervention this year.

Emanuel Kidega Samson is charged with the fatal shooting of one woman and is expected to face several more charges following the rampage at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ that left six others wounded.

Police records in Murfreesboro show that Samson’s father reported that his son had texted him on June 27 to say “Your phone is off, I have a gun to my head.”

Officers in January responded to two domestic disturbances between Emanuel Samson and a woman he had been in a relationship with.

___

7:20 a.m.

The man charged with shooting seven people, killing one, in a Tennessee church will have his first court appearance on Wednesday.

WMSV-TV cited court records in reporting the court date for 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, who is charged with one count of murder. Police say additional charges are expected. According to an arrest affidavit, Samson waived his rights and told police that he arrived at the church armed and fired upon the building on Sunday.

Witnesses and police described a chaotic scene as the masked attacker shot people inside and outside the church before he was subdued.

A 22-year-old usher named Robert Engle is being hailed as a hero for tackling the gunman and holding him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

___

3 a.m.

Witnesses and police described a chaotic scene as a masked attacker armed with two guns shot seven people, killing one, in a Tennessee church before he was subdued.

The church pastor yelled for the congregants to run after the attacker came through the church silently shooting, according to a witness Sunday in a Nashville neighborhood.

A 22-year-old usher named Robert Engle is being hailed as a hero for tackling the gunman and holding him at gunpoint until police arrived.

Police identified the attacker as 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson, who had at one point attended the church.

No motive was immediately determined, but Samson was charged with one count of murder, with additional charges expected, according to Nashville police.