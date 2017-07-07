The Latest on the capture of an inmate who has twice escaped maximum security prisons in South Carolina (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Prison officials in South Carolina are expected to release more details about the capture of an inmate who was arrested after twice escaping maximum security prisons in South Carolina.

Corrections Department spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe said the agency will meet with reporters at 10 a.m. Friday to release more information on the capture of 46-year-old Jimmy Causey by Texas state troopers about 3 a.m.

Causey was reported missing from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities have not said how Causey escaped the prison about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Charleston.

He also had escaped a Columbia prison in 2005 in a garbage truck but was caught three days later. Causing was serving a life prison sentence for abducting a Columbia attorney and his family at gunpoint at their home.

___

7:00 a.m.

Prison officials in South Carolina say an inmate has been captured in Texas after a second escape from a maximum security prison.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a Twitter message around early Friday that 46-year-old inmate Jimmy Causey is in custody.

Agency spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe says Causey was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety around 3 a.m. Friday. There were no immediate details on where in Texas that Causey was found.

He was missing from the Liebert Correctional Institution in Ridgeville on Wednesday afternoon. The prison is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Charleston.

Authorities are still trying to determine how Causey got out of the South Carolina prison. He had escaped from a prison in Columbia in 2005 and was captured three days later.