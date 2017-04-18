The Latest: Search resumes for hiker, stepgrandson

The Latest on the search for two hikers missing in Grand Canyon National Park (all times local):

7:25 a.m.

A search continues in Grand Canyon National Park for two hikers missing since they were swept down a remote creek.

Park spokeswoman Robin Martin says three ground teams resumed searching Tuesday along the creek and its downstream confluence with the Colorado River. A boat crew, a helicopter and a drone also are part of the search.

Family members have identified the hikers who were swept away Saturday as 62-year-old Lou-Ann Merrell and 14-year-old Jackson Standefer, her stepgrandson.

Merrell is the wife of Randy Merrell, who helped found a popular outdoor footwear company, the Merrell Boot Co.

Mark McOmie, an uncle of the boy, says Randy Merrell and the boy’s mother were also on the trip to the park’s Tapeats Creek area.