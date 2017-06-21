The Latest: Seattle officers in fatal shooting identified

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a woman by Seattle police (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Two officers who fatally shot a 30-year-old Seattle mother in her apartment have been identified.

The Seattle Police Department said Wednesday that 34-year-old Steven McNew and 32-year-old Jason Anderson were the officers who shot Charleena Lyles on Sunday.

Police said McNew was hired in 2008 and Anderson joined the department in 2015. Both are white.

Authorities say 30-year-old Lyles, who was black, confronted the officers with two kitchen knives when they responded to a burglary call at her apartment.

Family members say they want to know why police didn’t use a non-lethal option.

The officers are on paid administrative leave as the department investigates.

____

1:03 a.m.

The two Seattle police officers who shot and killed a pregnant woman inside her apartment had less lethal options and had been trained to deal with people showing signs of mental illness or other behavior crises.

The killing occurred as Seattle police are under federal oversight following a 2011 investigation that found officers were too quick to use force an all Seattle officers now receive training on how to better handle those with mental illness or abusing drugs.

Still, within minutes of arriving Sunday to take a burglary report, the officers drew their guns and shot 30-year-old Charleena Lyles.

Authorities say Lyles confronted the officers with two kitchen knives. Family members say they want to know why police didn’t use a non-lethal option.