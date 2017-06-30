The Latest: Senate GOP urges passage of budget proposal

The Latest on legislative efforts to avoid a state government shutdown (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

11:45 a.m.

With the clock ticking, Maine Senate Republicans are urging their colleagues in the House to approve a budget compromise.

Sen. Roger Katz, who helped negotiate the deal, said there’s a lot for both sides to dislike but he’s optimistic that it’ll pass. The Augusta Republican said it’s been “negotiated hard by conservative Republicans, liberal Democrats and everybody in between.”

Rob Poindexter, spokesman for House Republicans, said the devil is in the details, and lawmakers want to review the language before voting.

Votes are expected Friday afternoon.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Lawmakers face a midnight deadline for approving the budget and getting the signature of Republican Gov. Paul LePage to avoid a government shutdown.

___

12:20 a.m.

Maine lawmakers are working down to the wire to pass a state budget before a midnight Friday deadline to avert a partial government shutdown.

They have hours to vote on a budget proposal that received a 5-1 vote late Thursday night by a group of six lawmakers.

Legislative leaders had been meeting behind closed doors to hammer out a deal. Months of hearings had failed to result in a unified agreement. Much of the discord involved funding for education.

Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon said lawmakers plan to vote on the $7.1 billion, two-year spending plan Friday.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage has announced that a shutdown would not close state parks, correctional facilities, psychiatric hospitals or law enforcement agencies.