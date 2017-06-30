The Latest: Sketch of suspect released in road rage shooting

The Latest on recent high school graduate fatally shot in road rage crash (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Authorities have released a sketch of the gunman believed to have fatally shot a recent Pennsylvania high school graduate during a road rage incident.

West Goshen Police Chief Joseph Gleason says the shooter is believed to be a 20- to 40-year-old white male with blond hair and a medium build. He said there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s capture.

Eighteen-year-old Bianca Roberson was shot in West Goshen on Wednesday in what Gleason described as a high speed “cat and mouse game” between her and the driver of a faded red pickup truck. He says the two were trying to merge into a single highway lane and neither was ceding. Roberson’s car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School. She was headed to Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall.

___

9:35 a.m.

Authorities say a driver shot a recent Pennsylvania high school graduate in the head, killing her, as the two tried to merge into a single lane.

The Chester County District Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Bianca Roberson was shot in West Goshen on Wednesday. Her car veered off the road and was later found in a ditch. Investigators say the shooter fled, driving down the highway in a red pickup truck.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School. She was headed to Jacksonville University in Florida in the fall.

District Attorney Thomas Hogan calls the shooting a “totally random, senseless act of violence.” Hogan says Roberson’s family is devastated.