The Latest on the death of a New York judge (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Investigators have found no signs of foul play in the death of a New York judge whose body was found in the Hudson River in Manhattan, and two officials say the death is believed to be a suicide.

Sixty-five-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam was the first black woman to serve on New York’s highest court. Her body was found on the banks of the river near Harlem on Wednesday, a day after she was reported missing.

A spokeswoman for the city’s medical examiner says an autopsy conducted on Thursday was inconclusive and requires further study.

The two officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation hasn’t been completed.

__

Tom Hays

___

9 a.m.

Police say there are no signs of criminality in the death of the first black woman appointed to New York state’s highest court whose body was found on the bank of the Hudson River.

An autopsy will be conducted on 65-year-old Sheila Abdus-Salaam.

The New York City police harbor unit retrieved her body from the Hudson on Wednesday, a day after she was reported missing.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who appointed Abdus-Salaam to the state’s Court of Appeals in 2013, called her a “trailblazing jurist.”

Abdus-Salaam graduated from Barnard College and received her law degree from Columbia Law School.

She started her career as a staff attorney for East Brooklyn Legal Services. She served as a judge on the Manhattan state Supreme Court for 14 years.