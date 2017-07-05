The Latest: Suspect arrested in deadly Utah hit-and-run

The Latest on a woman who drove onto a Salt Lake City sidewalk, killing one person (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Authorities in Salt Lake City say they have arrested a woman suspected of driving onto a sidewalk near a homeless shelter, killing one woman and injuring five other people.

Salt Lake police said Wednesday night that the Utah Department of Corrections found 37-year-old Shutney Kyzer, who is being held on a parole violation.

Authorities had been searching for Kyzer since shortly after the car barreled into a crowd on Tuesday. Police say the driver fled the scene on foot.

Police say charges for the hit-and-run will be evaluated when the investigation is done.

Police identified the woman who died as 27-year-old Kendra Griffiths. A police spokesman says one person was critically injured but is expected to survive and the other four victims suffered minor injuries.

___

4:45 p.m.

The leader of Utah’s House of Representatives says the state needs to confront violence near Salt Lake City’s main, overcrowded homeless shelter.

Republican Greg Hughes said Wednesday he’s concerned about the downtown area after a Fourth of July weekend where a visiting minor-league baseball player was attacked with a crowbar during an attempted robbery and a woman was killed when a car barreled into a crowd of people on a sidewalk.

Authorities say drug dealers circulate in the area among people living around the overcrowded Road Home Shelter.

Hughes says state leaders could consider whether state National Guard forces would need to be called in to bring order to the area if safety doesn’t improve.

The gentrifying spot near the arena where the NBA’s Utah Jazz basketball team plays has long been a concern for authorities, but Hughes said the problem has gotten especially bad in recent years.

__

3:15 p.m.

Friends of a Utah woman killed when a car barreled into a crowd of people near a Salt Lake City homeless shelter say she was a kind person who knew how to make her friends smile despite tough circumstances.

Anthony Archuleta said Wednesday that the woman was a close friend who was supposed to move into housing off the streets later this month. A makeshift memorial honored her with a yellow wreath and handwritten messages.

Police have not been publicly identified the woman pending notification of her family.

Archuleta says they were preparing to go to the nearby The Road Home shelter to shower when the car went off the road and hit the group Tuesday.

Police are searching for the woman who drove into the group, killing one and injuring five other people.

___

10 a.m.

Police are searching for a woman who drove onto a sidewalk near a Salt Lake City homeless shelter, killing one woman and injuring five others.

Detective Robert Ungricht said Wednesday that officers don’t suspect terrorism but are investigating whether she intentionally left the road. One person was critically injured Tuesday but is expected to survive. Ungricht says the other four victims suffered minor injuries.

The driver is described as a white woman who is 5-foot-5-inches tall and was wearing a red tank top and blue denim shorts. A passenger in the car stayed behind and cooperated with investigators.

Officers say they’re searching for 37-year-old Shutney Lee Kyzer as a person of interest. A lawyer who previously represented her couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

___

3 a.m.

A woman is dead and five other adults are injured after a car drove onto a sidewalk in Salt Lake City just down the street from a homeless shelter.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the woman was declared dead when officers arrived Tuesday.

A Salt Lake City police spokesman tells the newspaper that one other person is in critical condition and the remaining four are in stable condition, but were taken to the hospital. Officers say they believe at least two of the people had been living on the sidewalk, which is near The Road Home shelter.

Police say the woman driving the car fled the scene on foot but the passenger was cooperating with police.

The crash is under investigation.