The Latest: Suspect arrested in Georgia officer shooting

The Latest on the shooting of two police officers in Georgia (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Authorities say they have captured a man they say shot two Georgia police officers, killing one of them.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vernon Keenan said Friday that Seth Brandon Spangler surrendered to officers following a manhunt in Polk County, about 60 miles (95 kms) northwest of Atlanta.

Spangler faces charges of murder and aggravated assault in the slaying of 29-year-old Polk County police Officer Kristin Hearne and shooting of Officer David Goodrich.

Police say Goodrich was responding to a stolen vehicle call around 11 a.m. Friday, and Hearne came as backup. Keenan said Spangler and a woman they identified as Samantha Roof came out of the woods and were acting suspiciously when questioned by officers. Keenan said Spangler then drew a gun and shot the officers.

Spangler surrendered to officers several hours later after a manhunt. He wasn’t wearing any clothes when he was arrested.

Keenan said Roof will also face charges.

___

2:45 p.m.

___

1:52 p.m.

