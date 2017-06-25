The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire climbs to 148

The Latest on an oil tanker fire in Pakistan that killed more than 140 people (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A rescue official says the death toll from an oil tanker fire in Pakistan has risen to 148, with dozens more in critical condition.

The disaster occurred when hundreds of residents of a nearby village gathered at the site of an overturned oil tanker to collect the leaking fuel. It’s believed that a spark from the many cars and motorcycles that raced to the scene ignited the fuel.

Dr. Mohammad Baqar, a senior rescue official in the area, confirmed the latest toll, updating a previous figure.

He says many of the bodies were burned beyond recognition and will have to be identified through DNA testing. Some of the most badly burned were evacuated by army helicopters to Multan, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. The dead included men, women and children.

___

10 a.m.

A Pakistani official says more than 100 people have been killed after an oil tanker overturned and burst into flames.

The tanker flipped over Sunday and the fire from the oil spill engulfed scores of residents who had rushed to collect leaking fuel.

Another 50 people have been seriously injured.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer, director of Punjab provincial rescue services, says rescuers are collecting the badly burned bodies, many beyond recognition.

He says the death toll is likely to rise.