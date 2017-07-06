The Latest: Tomic fined $15K for Wimbledon news conference

LONDON (AP) The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Bernard Tomic of Australia was fined $15,000 at Wimbledon – not for something he did during his first-round loss, but for what he said during the news conference afterward.

The fine amounts to a third of Tomic’s prize money: First-round losers this year earn 35,000 pounds (about $45,000).

The penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct was announced Thursday, two days after Tomic spoke about feeling ”a little bit bored out there” during his match.

Tomic also said he ”just couldn’t find any motivation” to compete and acknowledged that when he called for a medical timeout, he was trying to ”break a bit of momentum.”

Also losing a chunk of change for unsportsmanlike conduct: Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who threw a handful coins in the direction of the chair umpire after a second-round loss Wednesday. Medvedev was given three fines totaling $14,500.

12:55 p.m.

David Ferrer reached Wimbledon’s third round for the first time since 2013 when his opponent, Steve Darcis, stopped because of a back injury while trailing 3-0.

Darcis is the eighth man to retire during a match this week. He took a medical timeout after 18 minutes of play and was unable to continue.

Darcis, a Belgian ranked 61st, is best known for beating Rafael Nadal in the first round at Wimbledon in 2013, only to withdraw before his next match, citing an injured right shoulder.

Ferrer was a quarterfinalist at the All England Club in 2012 and 2013. His best Grand Slam showing a runner-up finish at the 2013 French Open.

10:50 a.m.

The sun is out and the temperatures are high so far on Day 4 at Wimbledon, with Roger Federer and Angelique Kerber scheduled to play.

There has been only one brief rain delay so far at Wimbledon, though thunderstorms are possible on Thursday with temperatures already around 28 degrees C (82 degrees F).

Federer, a seven-time champion at the All England Club, will play on Centre Court against Dusan Lajovic in the second round. The top-ranked Kerber will face Kirsten Flipkens on No. 1 Court.

Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro are also on the schedule. If both players win on Thursday, they will meet in the third round.

