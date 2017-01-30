The Latest: Trudeau calls mosque shooting terrorist act

The Latest on the deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau characterized a shooting at a Quebec City mosque as a “terrorist attack on Muslims.” Trudeau said in a statement that it is “heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence” and he vowed that Canadian law enforcement “will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance.”

Five people were killed in the shooting during evening prayers Sunday, according to Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre President Mohamed Yangui. He said the shooting happened in the men’s section of the mosque. He said five males had died and he worried that some were children.