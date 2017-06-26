The Latest: Trump says India will join US to fight terrorism

The Latest on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with President Donald Trump (all times EDT):

5:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump says India has agreed to partner with the U.S. in its fight against “radical Islamic terrorism.”

Trump is speaking alongside India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

Trump says both the U.S. and India have been affected by the “evils of terrorism” and the “radical ideology that drives them.”

He says, “We will destroy radical Islamic terrorism.”

The two leaders are addressing a small audience at the White House following a bilateral meeting with senior members of their administrations.

Modi will bethe first world leader to be hosted for a White House dinner since Trump took office.

___

5:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. and India are working to grow their respective economies.

Trump says his daughter, Ivanka Trump, has accepted an invitation to travel to India this fall for an entrepreneurship summit.

The president says trade between the two global powers must be “fair and reciprocal” and he is hoping barriers will be removed to the exports of U.S. goods to Indian markets.

He says the U.S. is looking forward to exporting more American energy, including natural gas, to India.

Modi says he’s eager to welcome Ivanka Trump to India later this year.

___

4:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump is thanking India for purchasing U.S. military equipment.

Trump tells Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting with top aides that it “always makes us feel very good” when other countries purchase American-made equipment.

He says “there’s nobody makes military equipment like we make military equipment. Nobody even close.”

The U.S. State Department just approved the $365 million sale of a C-17 military transport aircraft to India and is set to approve a $2 billion sale of U.S.-made unarmed drones.

Trump is also touting the relationship between the United States and India as “very, very strong and very, very powerful.”

He says the two countries “agree on most things” and jokes that “by the end of the day we’ll agree on everything. I have a feeling.”

___

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump is congratulating India’s prime minister for leading his country toward economic prosperity.

The president welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House Monday.

During brief Oval Office remarks, Trump praised Modi for being “such a great prime minister.”

He says, “Economically, India is doing very well.”

Modi says the two have a lot to discuss in their meetings Monday. He is recalling Trump’s visits to India long before he was president and says he was looking forward to collaborating with him now.

The two men’s talks at the White House will be followed by a cocktail reception and dinner.

___

3:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is kicking off an afternoon of meetings at the White House with India’s prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by Trump outside the South Portico of the White House.

The two are expected to discuss a range of issues, from trade and climate change to opportunities for partnership on security issues.

Trump has thus far focused on outreach to China as he looks to Beijing to rein in nuclear-armed North Korea. But Washington and New Delhi share concerns about China’s rise as a military power.

Trump and Modi are expected to issue joint statements in the Rose Garden following their meetings.

Trump will later host the Indian delegation for dinner, making Modi the first world leader to receive a White House dinner in his honor.

___

1:15 p.m.

The State Department has imposed sanctions on the Pakistan-based leader of a militant group that fights against Indian control in the divided territory of Kashmir.

The designation of Syed Salahuddin (SAI-ed sah-lah-hoo-DEEN) will be welcomed by India, whose prime minister is meeting Monday with President Donald Trump.

The action bars U.S. persons from financial transactions with Salahuddin.

He is a senior leader of the largest rebel group fighting Indian rule in Kashmir, Hizbul Mujahideen. The group demands the Himalayan region’s merger with Pakistan.

The department says that in September 2016, Salahuddin vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict. He threatened to train Kashmiri suicide bombers and turn the Kashmir valley “into a graveyard for Indian forces.” The U.S. says the militant group has claimed responsibility for several attacks.

____

8:34 a.m.

President Donald Trump will welcome India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House.

Modi is expected Monday afternoon for meetings with Trump and dinner with the president and first lady.

The meeting is the first between the leaders of the world’s two largest democracies. It takes place amid uncertainty over the relationship because of differences on trade and other issues.

Trump has focused on outreach to China, India’s strategic rival, as he looks to Beijing to rein in North Korea. But Washington and New Delhi share concerns about China’s rise as a military power.

In advance of the meeting, the Trump administration approved India’s purchase of nearly two dozen unarmed surveillance drones. The deal, estimated to be worth about $2 billion, is still subject to congressional approval.