The Latest: Trump tweets tough talk after London explosion

The Latest on President Donald Trump and the London subway incident (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Donald Trump’s suggestion that London police could have done more to prevent Friday’s homemade bomb explosion drew a quick rejoinder from British Prime Minister Theresa May, who said it’s never helpful “to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation.”

Trump turned the London subway bomb explosion into an opportunity to highlight his tough talk on terror and promote his travel ban.

On Twitter, Trump called the explosion another attack “by a loser terrorist.” He also offered implied criticism of law enforcement, saying “these are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

The London bomb exploded on a packed train during morning rush hour Friday, leaving at least 29 people injured. Police said the explosion was a terrorist attack.

___

10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling the explosion in London a “terrible thing.”

Trump told reporters Friday morning that he had been briefed on the explosion on a London train that left 22 people injured but no one seriously hurt. Police said the explosion was a terrorist attack, the fifth in Britain this year.

The president said he planned to call British Prime Minister Theresa May “right now.”

Asked about his tweet calling for a tougher travel ban, Trump said “we have to be tougher and we have to be smarter.”

___

7:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the United States must be “proactive” and “nasty” against the Islamic State group.

On Twitter Friday Trump says: “We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years.” He adds: “Must be proactive & nasty!”

Trump was tweeting after a homemade bomb exploded on a packed London subway train during rush hour on Friday. The incident left 18 people injured but no one seriously hurt. Police said the explosion was a terrorist attack, the fifth in Britain this year.

Trump is using the incident to defend his travel ban against six Muslim-majority countries. As a candidate, Trump often pledged to “bomb the hell out of ISIS” and vowed to enact a Muslim ban.

___

7:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is defending his travel ban. He says it should be “tougher and more specific.”

On Twitter Friday Trump says: “The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!”

Trump made the comment after tweeting about a reported explosion and fire on a subway train in London that police say was a terrorist incident.

The ban affects travelers from six mostly Muslim nations and refugees anywhere in the world.

___

7:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling a fire at a London subway station another attack “by a loser terrorist” and suggesting police there may have missed an opportunity to prevent it. He also says the government should cut off Internet access to extremist groups.

Trump tweeted Friday: “Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

He later added: “Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!

Scotland Yard declined to comment on Trump’s tweets.