The Latest: Trump uses London incident to defend travel ban

The Latest on President Donald Trump and the London subway incident (all times local):

7:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the United States must be “proactive” and “nasty” against the Islamic State group.

On Twitter Friday Trump says: “We have made more progress in the last nine months against ISIS than the Obama Administration has made in 8 years.” He adds: “Must be proactive & nasty!”

Trump was tweeting after a homemade bomb exploded on a packed London subway train during rush hour on Friday. The incident left 18 people injured but no one seriously hurt. Police said the explosion was a terrorist attack, the fifth in Britain this year.

Trump is using the incident to defend his travel ban against six Muslim-majority countries. As a candidate, Trump often pledged to “bomb the hell out of ISIS” and vowed to enact a Muslim ban.

___

7:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is defending his travel ban. He says it should be “tougher and more specific.”

On Twitter Friday Trump says: “The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!”

Trump made the comment after tweeting about a reported explosion and fire on a subway train in London that police say was a terrorist incident.

The ban affects travelers from six mostly Muslim nations and refugees anywhere in the world.

___

7:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump is calling a fire at a London subway station another attack “by a loser terrorist” and suggesting police there may have missed an opportunity to prevent it. He also says the government should cut off Internet access to extremist groups.

Trump tweeted Friday: “Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

He later added: “Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!

Scotland Yard declined to comment on Trump’s tweets.