The Latest on the Trump administration’s revived travel ban for visitors from six mostly Muslim countries (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The U.N. refugee agency says it hopes for a “generous approach” from the United States as the Trump administration adjusts U.S. refugee resettlement policies.

Spokesman William Spindler of UNHCR noted the U.S. “tradition of generosity toward those fleeing war and persecution” after the administration set new criteria for visa applicants from six mostly Muslim nations and all refugees.

International aid agencies like UNHCR have been seeking new details about the changes after the U.S. Supreme Court partially restored a travel ban sought by the administration.

Spindler said the U.S., like any country, can screen applicants for resettlement and set criteria for entry like language skills or family ties. He said resettlement is reserved for the most vulnerable people, like at-risk women and girls, people with acute medical conditions or torture victims.

Spindler said the United States, even if it takes in 50,000 refugees this year, would remain the world leader in resettlement. Turkey has taken in the most refugees overall, at more than 3 million people — many from neighboring Syria.

___

10:20 a.m.

There have been no major problems reported at airports around the world, in the hours since the Trump administration announced new guidelines for visa applicants from six mostly Muslim nations. Travelers will be required to show they have a close family or business tie to the United States.

Visas that have already been approved will not be revoked. That should help avoid the chaos that accompanied the initial travel ban, when travelers with previously-approved visas were kept off flights or denied entry on arrival in the United States.

The Supreme Court this week partially restored President Donald Trump’s executive order that had been widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

___

5 a.m.

The Middle East’s biggest airline says its flights to the United States are operating as normal as new travel guidelines come into effect for travelers for six mainly Muslim nations.

Dubai-based Emirates said in response to questions on the travel ban Thursday that it “remains guided by the US Customs and Border Protection on this matter.”

The carrier reminded passengers that they “must possess the appropriate travel documents, including a valid US entry visa, in order to travel.”

Emirates in April announced it was reducing flights to the U.S. because of a drop in demand linked to tougher security and proposed visa measures. It flies from Dubai to 12 U.S. destinations, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston.

Also, an official at the Beirut airport says Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines carrier has not received any new guidelines yet and they’re operating as normal.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to media. MEA does not operate direct flights to the United States but is used by many Syrians who travel to the U.S. via MEA with a stopover in Europe.

—Zeina Karam in Beirut.

___

4:25 a.m.

The guidelines are getting clearer on a travel ban partially restored by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Trump administration has set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a “close” family or business tie to the United States. The move comes after the court partially restored President Donald Trump’s executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

Visas that have already been approved will not be revoked.

But instructions issued by the State Department on Wednesday said that new applicants from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the United States to be eligible. The same requirement, with some exceptions, holds for would-be refugees from all nations that are still awaiting approval for admission to the U.S.