The Latest: Unruly crowd prompts evacuation of Colorado mall

The Latest on a disturbance and evacuation of a suburban Denver mall (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Authorities say police evacuated a suburban Denver mall after an arrest led to hundreds of young people converging on the site.

Aurora police spokesman Sgt. Chris Amsler says no one was seriously injured Sunday, but five juveniles were arrested during the disturbance at the Town Center at Aurora.

Trouble started during an arrest, with an unruly crowd surrounding the scene.

Amsler says as the suspect was being taking into custody, the crowd advanced on the officer and fights broke out.

Meanwhile, he says that the crowd mushroomed in size to about 500 people, mainly juveniles.

Authorities shut down the mall as dozens of police converged on the scene to restore order.

The charges against the five included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

6 p.m.

Police in a Denver suburb evacuated a mall due to multiple skirmishes.

Aurora police posted on Twitter that no injuries were reported at the Town Center at Aurora on Monday. Police had earlier characterized the incident as a “large disturbance.”

A man who answered the mall security line told The Associated Press that the mall is on lockdown until further notice. He declined to give his name.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area unless picking up a family member.

Officers were working on clearing out parking lots.