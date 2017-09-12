The Latest on a person taken into custody in connection with reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire’s largest hospital (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

New Hampshire’s attorney general says a man from Rhode Island has been arrested in the shooting death of his mother, who was a patient in the intensive care unit of a hospital when she was killed.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Tuesday night that 49-year-old Travis Frank will be arraigned Wednesday on first-degree murder charges. The Warwick, Rhode Island, man is accused of killing 70-year-old Pamela Ferriere, of Groton, New Hampshire.

MacDonald said Frank went to the hospital specifically to kill his mother. The attorney general did not give a motive for the shooting death at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

___

6:25 p.m.

New Hampshire’s attorney general says a patient was killed at the state’s largest hospital by a family member.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald gave more information Tuesday night on what prompted an active shooter alert inside the intensive care unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

He identified the slain patient as a 70-year-old woman and said the shooter was a relative. He says no one else was injured.

Authorities have said a person was taken into custody while trying to leave the grounds of the hospital.

Rhode Island State Police have identified the person taken into custody as a Rhode Island resident. A state police spokeswoman says the suspect’s car had Rhode Island license plates so New Hampshire police reached out for help in identifying the person.

___

5:25 p.m.

New Hampshire authorities say an incident at an intensive care unit at its largest hospital prompted an active shooter alert, and a person was taken into custody while trying to leave the grounds.

It’s still not clear if a shooting happened Tuesday at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, State Police Commander Christopher Wagner and hospital officials declined to answer questions after giving reporters a brief statement.

Authorities say the incident is over and the hospital is safe.

Rhode Island State Police have identified the person taken into custody as a Rhode Island resident. A state police spokeswoman says the suspect’s car had Rhode Island license plates so New Hampshire police reached out for help in identifying the person.

No further details on the suspect’s identity were released.

___

5 p.m.

Rhode Island State Police say the suspect taken into custody following reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire’s largest hospital is a Rhode Island resident.

The Lebanon Department of Public Safety confirmed that someone was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Rhode Island State Police spokeswoman Laura Meade Kirk says the suspect’s car had Rhode Island plates so police in New Hampshire reached out to the state’s Fusion Center, an information center under the command of the state police that also involves representatives from local, state and federal agencies.

She says the center helped identify the suspect as a Rhode Island resident.

There has been no official confirmation of a shooting.

___

3:20 p.m.

A person has been taken into custody in connection to reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire’s largest hospital.

The city of Lebanon wrote on its website that someone was taken into police custody before 3 p.m. Tuesday after reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

There has been no confirmation of a shooting.

The hospital is locked down and local and state police are on site.

WCAX-TV reports an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a “code silver,” telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place. “Code silver” indicates that a violent situation is unfolding.

The state attorney general’s office is investigating

___

2:40 p.m.

Police say they are investigating reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire’s largest hospital, which is under lockdown.

Lebanon police said Tuesday they are investigating reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. People were told to avoid the area, and traffic was stopped on a route leading to the hospital. There has been no confirmation of a shooting.

Hospital spokesman Mike Barwell says that Dartmouth-Hitchcock is “currently locked down” and that local and state police are on site.

WCAX-TV reports an employee said all workers received an email from the hospital about a “code silver,” telling them to get out if possible and otherwise to shelter in place.

The state attorney general’s office is investigating.

___

2 p.m.

Police say they are investigating reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire’s largest hospital.

Lebanon police said Tuesday that they are investigating reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

A spokesman for the hospital, Mike Barwell, would say only that they have reported “an incident” to police and that officers are responding.