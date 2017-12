The Latest: Warrants say man took child from where she died

The Latest on the search for a missing North Carolina child (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Arrest warrants say a man took the body of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter from where she died, knowing her death was not natural.

The warrant released Saturday on a charge of concealing a death against 32-year-old Earl Kimrey did not say how investigators think she died.

Onslow County deputies say they have not found Mariah Woods’ body and will continue to search the eastern North Carolina woods with hundreds of volunteers.

Kimrey lived with Mariah and her mother in Jacksonville.

The girl’s mother made tearful pleas for her daughter in the days after she disappeared sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

9:45 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

6:40 p.m.

Searchers targeted a creek and a landfill in their effort to find a 3-year-old North Carolina girl missing since the start of the week.

The FBI said in a statement on Friday that the search for Mariah Woods took deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office to a local creek, where they used sonar.

Also, FBI agents searched a landfill. Spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said the agents went through 95,000 pounds of trash in hopes of finding clues in the girl’s disappearance.

Lynch said agents also sent what was described as “items of interest” to their lab at Quantico, Virginia, for testing. In addition, items found by volunteers will be turned over to investigative teams for analysis.

In all, 730 volunteers joined law enforcement personnel in the search on Friday.

2:30 p.m.

2:18 p.m.

The FBI estimates that 600 people turned out to join the search for a missing North Carolina child, and some had to be turned away.

Local media outlets report Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said on Friday that volunteers came from as far away as Raleigh, 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Jacksonville. On Thursday, Miller called on civilians to join law enforcement in the land and air search for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

Miller said authorities will look at what was found and decide whether they need to look in another area.

The FBI says they have been sending “items of interest” to their lab in Quantico, Virginia, for priority testing in the case.

The girl was reported missing from her home on Monday.