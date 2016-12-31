SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) The Latest on the College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl semifinal (all times local):

5:51 p.m.

Clemson leads Ohio State 10-0 after one quarter of the Fiesta Bowl.

The Tigers have a 113-47 advantage in total yards and the Buckeyes face a fourth down near midfield to start the second quarter.

—

5:45 p.m.

SCORE ALERT: Clemson 10, Ohio State 0

Deshaun Watson has scored on a 1-yard run to put Clemson up 10-0.

The score capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive that included a spectacular catch by Mike Williams over a defensive back.

—

5:39 p.m.

Ohio State’s Tyler Durbin now has two missed 47-yard field goals – one on each side.

Durbin missed his first one wide right, then hooked the second one to the left.

Clemson leads 3-0 in the first quarter.

—

5:32 p.m.

Ohio State freshman right guard Michael Jordan has returned to the field in the Fiesta Bowl.

Jordan was injured in the Buckeyes’ second drive and limped off favoring his right leg. He had his ankle taped on the sideline and was back out for Ohio State’s next series.

5:27 p.m.

SCORE ALERT: Clemson 3, Ohio State 0

Clemson’s Greg Huegel has kicked a 45-yard field goal for the first points of the Fiesta Bowl. Receiver Mike Williams helped set up the kick with a 37-yard reception over the middle.

—

5:22 p.m.

Ohio State senior kicker Tyler Durbin has missed a 47-yard field goal.

The Buckeyes had the ball at Clemson’s 33-yard line after an interception, but went backward on its drive. Durbin, who made 17 of 20 field goals during the regular season, pushed his kick wide right.

—

5:14 p.m.

Deshaun Watson’s first pass has been intercepted by Ohio State.

Watson threw into coverage on Clemson’s second play from scrimmage and Buckeyes cornerback Gareon Conley came down with it at Clemson’s 33-yard line.

Ohio State freshman left guard Michael Jordan was injured on Ohio State’s first play after the interception and needed help to the sideline, barely putting any pressure on his right leg.

—

5:08 p.m.

Clemson has won the coin toss at the Fiesta Bowl and deferred to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes will send out J.T. Barrett on the Buckeyes offense against Clemson’s stingy defense to start the game.

—

5 p.m.

Ohio State fans traveled in big numbers for the Fiesta Bowl.

Red-clad Buckeyes fans filled close to three-quarters of University of Phoenix Stadium just before kickoff, leaving about eight sections of Clemson orange.

—

4:30 p.m.

Clemson and Ohio State are back where their seasons ended a year ago, hoping to earn a chance to play another game.

The Tigers last played at University of Phoenix Stadium in the College Football Playoff championship game, losing 45-40 to Alabama.

The Buckeyes fell just short of the playoff final four and earned a spot in the Fiesta Bowl, where they rolled to a 45-28 victory over Notre Dame.

The winner Saturday night earns a trip to Tampa Bay for the national championship game against top-ranked Alabama on Jan. 9.

—

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org