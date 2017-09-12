The Latest: Wisconsin Democrats want changes to Foxconn deal

The Latest on Wisconsin Senate debate of Foxconn bill (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

10:25 a.m.

Wisconsin Senate Democrats say they will push for changes to a $3 billion incentive package for electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group that would protect taxpayers and the environment.

But Republicans have enough votes in the state Senate to approve the bill Tuesday with no changes. It is the largest state incentive package in U.S. history for a foreign company.

Foxconn is based in Taiwan and plans to invest up to $10 billion on a flat-screen production facility in southeast Wisconsin. The company has said it could employ up to 13,000 people.

Senate Democrats say they want changes to ensure the state can recover up to $2.85 billion in cash payments to Foxconn if it doesn’t make the job or financial investment.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Democratic amendments would also strengthen environmental protections.

___

12:46 a.m.

The Wisconsin Senate is poised to approve nearly $3 billion in cash payments for Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group to locate a flat-screen factory in the state.

The incentive package up for a vote Tuesday would be the largest ever from a U.S. state to a foreign company and 10 times bigger than anything Wisconsin has extended to a private business.

Foxconn would receive $2.85 billion in cash payments over 15 years if it invests $10 billion in the state and employs 13,000 people. It could also qualify for $150 million in sales tax exemptions for construction equipment.

Democrats say state taxpayers are giving up too much under the agreement negotiated by Republican Gov. Scott Walker. But Walker and supporters say the project offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to the state.