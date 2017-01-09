The lead referee in the national championship game is totally jacked

Mike Defee and his enormous biceps are leading the crew of officials working Monday night’s national championship game, and the world can’t get over it.

The 36-year-old is a Big 12 referee, and actually almost worked his first football game by himself when his fellow referees were late.

Defee drew comparisons to NFL referee Ed Hochuli for his flexing crazy biceps while making calls on Twitter.

Good god this ref is jacked — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) January 10, 2017

On different note..That older ref, kinda jacked. He gave a little flex when he called tht 1st down aftr the penalty. He knows what he’s doin — Matthew Miller™ 🇺🇸 (@mattmiller_1) January 10, 2017

Anybody gives the Ref any lip tonight during the game, he might go Ultimate Warrior on them. Dude is jacked! — War Eagle! (@wardmneagle) January 10, 2017

Anyone see the guns on that nat’l championship ref? Dude’s givin’ Ed Hochuli a run for his money in the most jacked ref category. — HanSoYo (@SoYoBTV) January 10, 2017

This ref looks like a jacked Ed Hochuli. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 10, 2017

I feel like the ref for Bama/Clemson is gunning for Ed Hochuli’s title as most jacked on field official. — Producer Tim (@TVProducerTim) January 10, 2017

This Big-12 ref is JACKED. Ed Hochuli, eat your heart out. — Alex Haddon (@SECblog) January 10, 2017

Whys the head ref the most jacked guy on the field? — Jim Still (@JimStill1) January 10, 2017

Mike Defee Vs. Ed Hochuli

Who you got? pic.twitter.com/LT5UTxzVbd — Barstool Auburn (@BarstoolAuburn) January 10, 2017

