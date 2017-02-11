The Los Angeles Angels are making their way to Tempe Arizona

The Los Angeles Angels are a mere four days away from Spring Training in Tempe Arizona. The 2017 season will look to be a good one for the Halo’s as optimism runs high.

The Los Angeles Angels are reporting to camp on Tuesday. However, most players are currently in Tempe Arizona. If you are like any of us, you are on some form of social media. Whether it’s Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, you’re able to take a peek into the lives of your favorite ball players.

The Angels players have been active on social media this past week. Posting pictures of them and their families as they journey to Arizona for Spring Training.

For example, Garrett Richards recently posted a tweet with him and his dog saying “on the way!”. This tweet was directed at Alex Meyer and his wife. Alex’s wife posted a picture of their dog and captioned it “looking for new friends at our apt in Az”.

Andrew Heaney and family also posted a tweet with their puppy on their way to Arizona as well. It’s cute that the Angels players are bringing the family to Arizona and posting it on social media. As the season approaches that type of bonding will be valuable for this team.

Spring Training is in the air, and we are all excited. The pitchers and catchers will begin on Valentines Day. All eyes will be on Richards to see how healthy he is. With Heaney being there, that presents the idea that maybe Heaney is further along in his recovery than we thought.

Heaney may return this season, his TJ surgery took place on July 1st, 2016. The normal healing time for TJ surgery is 12-18 months. However, as we all know, some players heal much faster than others.

As the season progresses, we will get closer to the return of Heaney to the mound. Perhaps he’ll be back in time for the postseason. Which, of course, would help the Angels tremendously.

In other Angels news, leading up to Spring Training, the Angels acquired RHP Austin Adams this weekend from Cleveland for a player to be named later and cash. In order to make room for him on the 40-man, the Angels sent Deolis Guerra to be assigned.

