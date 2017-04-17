The Marietta Kid: Watch Dansby Swanson collect first walk-off hit at SunTrust Park

Watch Dansby Swanson’s walk-off hit that helped the Atlanta Braves finish off a four-game sweep of the San Diego Padres.

More FOX Sports South Videos Braves LIVE To Go: Behind Bartolo Colon’s gem, Braves win first series at SunTrust Hawks LIVE To Go: John Wall takes over Game 1 in DC Hank Aaron throws out first pitch at Sun Trust Park First hit, first homer: Watch Ender Inciarte make history at SunTrust Park MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred talks SunTrust Park with Chip Caray and Joe Simpson Braves LIVE To Go: Atlanta tops San Diego 5-2 in first-ever game at SunTrust Park More FOX Sports South Videos