Miami Marlins players give us reason to vote for Justin Bour for the 2017 All-Star game.
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Giancarlo Stanton on being an All-Star: ‘The harder days paid off’
Just now
The Marlins give us some reasons to #VoteBour
Just now
Marcell Ozuna reacts to being a starter in the All-Star Game
Just now
All-Star Minute: Rays’ Dickerson rallies to win DH starting spot for AL
1 hr ago
All-Star Minute: Marlins’ Ozuna, Stanton picked for NL All-Star team
1 hr ago
Tampa Bay Rays Rewind — June 26-July 2
4 hours ago