The Marlins give us some reasons to #VoteBour

By news@wgmd.com -
6

Miami Marlins players give us reason to vote for Justin Bour for the 2017 All-Star game.

More FOX Sports Florida Videos

Giancarlo Stanton on being an All-Star: 'The harder days paid off'

Giancarlo Stanton on being an All-Star: ‘The harder days paid off’

Just now

The Marlins give us some reasons to #VoteBour

The Marlins give us some reasons to #VoteBour

Just now

Marcell Ozuna reacts to being a starter in the All-Star Game

Marcell Ozuna reacts to being a starter in the All-Star Game

Just now

All-Star Minute: Rays' Dickerson rallies to win DH starting spot for AL

All-Star Minute: Rays’ Dickerson rallies to win DH starting spot for AL

1 hr ago

All-Star Minute: Marlins' Ozuna, Stanton picked for NL All-Star team

All-Star Minute: Marlins’ Ozuna, Stanton picked for NL All-Star team

1 hr ago

Tampa Bay Rays Rewind -- June 26-July 2

Tampa Bay Rays Rewind — June 26-July 2

4 hours ago

More FOX Sports Florida Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR