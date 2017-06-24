Reality finally is setting in for the injury-plagued and inconsistent Mets, who are 12 games back in the NL East and 13.5 games behind in the NL wild-card race. According to an ESPN report, New York is “open for business now” in terms of trade talks, and GM Sandy Alderson didn’t exactly squash that report by telling MLB.com, “I think it’s fair to say we’re open to have conversations.”
The thing about a bad team, of course, is that most of its top players probably are having bad seasons. So not even a big name is going to be in enough demand to return an impressive haul in a pre-deadline deal. Still, the Mets have some players of value. Among those expected to be available:
Jason Getz Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
One the several pending free agents on this list, Duda won’t fetch much because of his injury history – he played in only 47 games last season and has missed 22 this season – but he still has some pop (13 homers, .565 slugging percentage). He could be of particular interest to an AL team that can use him at first base and at DH.
Brad Penner Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
He went on the disabled list as a shortstop and came off it Friday night as a second baseman – prompting him to ask for a trade. There’s a need at second because Neil Walker (hamstring) is expected to miss several more weeks, and Jose Reyes moved from third base to shortstop during Cabrera’s absence. His defensive versatility will give him some appeal, but Cabrera’s 11 errors at shortstop and subpar bat (.253/.327/.396 with six homers and 20 RBI) won’t net much.
Dale Zanine Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Yoenis Cespedes’ return from the DL made Granderson a part-time player, a role he’d likely play with any contender who has interest in acquiring him. He’s been better in May (.874 OPS) and June (1.100 OPS) after a miserable April (.395 OPS), and he has two homers, seven hits and four RBI in his past three games. Granderson’s declining skills and free-agent status after this season hurt his trade value, but he has plenty of pennant-race and postseason experience.
Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Thrust into the closer role at the start of the season because of Jeurys Familia’s suspension and again when Familia landed on the DL less than three weeks after finally debuting, Reed has been effective (2.65 ERA, 11 saves, 9.4 K/9) when actually called upon to protect a lead – which hasn’t been too often. There are few contenders who couldn’t use a late-inning arm with Reed’s pedigree.
Eric Hartline Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
He’s been the Mets’ best reliever (2.13 ERA, 13.1 K/9, 1.11 WHIP, 202 ERA+) this season after a similarly impressive 2016 campaign (2.79 ERA, 11.1 K/9, 1.21 WHIP, 145 ERA+). Plenty of contenders could use a veteran southpaw who has held left-handed hitters to a .280 OPS in an MLB-leading 38 relief appearances this season. Unlike Reed, Blevins is under team control (2018 team option) beyond this season.
Brad Penner Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
One season after being shipped from the Reds to the Mets – and struggling mightily in those two months in the Big Apple – Bruce has regained his productive form (19 homers, 48 RBI, 128 OPS+). And he likely will be on the move again given his free-agent status after this season and the Mets’ surplus of outfielders. His left-handed power bat will be in relatively high demand.
Brad Penner Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!