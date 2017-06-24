Reality finally is setting in for the injury-plagued and inconsistent Mets, who are 12 games back in the NL East and 13.5 games behind in the NL wild-card race. According to an ESPN report, New York is “open for business now” in terms of trade talks, and GM Sandy Alderson didn’t exactly squash that report by telling MLB.com, “I think it’s fair to say we’re open to have conversations.”

The thing about a bad team, of course, is that most of its top players probably are having bad seasons. So not even a big name is going to be in enough demand to return an impressive haul in a pre-deadline deal. Still, the Mets have some players of value. Among those expected to be available:

Jason Getz Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports