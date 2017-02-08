The Miami Heat Are On Fire

The Miami Heat, winners of 11 straight games, have turned their season around

On Friday January 13th, the Miami Heat were coming off a 116-108 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, which brought their record to 11-30. Most people wrote the Heat off; they seemed destined for a top 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

After losing key veterans Dwyane Wade, Joe Johnson and Luol Deng in the offseason, there wasn’t much hope entering 2016-17. Losing key pieces like Justise Winslow and Josh Richardson early in the season to injury didn’t make matters any better.

However, since that loss to the Bucks in mid-January, something miraculous has happened. The Heat have won 11-straight games. Seriously, it’s incredible. Can you ever remember an 11-30 team winning 11 games in a row?

Haters will point to the fact that the records of the Heat’s opponents during this win streak are only 258-313. Yes, the win streak has included two wins over the Nets, but it has also included wins over the Warriors and the Rockets. This streak is impressive considering how bad the Heat were and how far they have come since.

There is credit to go around for this win streak, but head coach Erik Spoelstra deserves a world of it. Spoelstra is a top five coach in the league, he has long been underrated because he has coached star-studded teams. People thought anyone can win championships with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. They’re wrong. Spoelstra can coach and he is showing it more than ever this year.

Unlikely Heroes

The Miami Heat start Rodney Mcgruder and Luke Babbit, two guys who on most teams wouldn’t see the court. They have reclamation project James Johnson coming off the bench along with other cast offs; Willie Reed and Wayne Ellington. This is Spoelstra’s speciality; he is always get the most out of his players, and puts them in place to succeed.

He also gets his players to play with max effort and tremendous discipline. Coach Spo has figured out the best rotations and lineups for this team, and it’s showing.

This is even more amazing, when you consider the Heat were relying heavily on second year players Justice Winslow and Josh Richardson to perform this year. Richardson was a playoff hero last year, who is a great on ball defender, and can get HOT from three.

Winslow was another great defender and great in transition on offense. With two great defenders gone from the lineup, the Heat were supposed to struggle on that end. They did at first, but now they are sixth in defensive efficiency.

Hassan Whiteside is still blocking shots and has improved in pick-and-roll defense, and cutting his fouls down. Guys like Mcgruder, Johnson and even Dion Waiters are showing their defensive versatility and toughness.

Waiters has played the three recently and is battling. On offense he’s been red-hot, and super clutch hitting game-winners over Golden State and Brooklyn during the win streak. Defense has been the key for this 11-game win streak, but their has been one player carrying the offense on his back.

The Dragon

That player is Goran Dragic, who during this win streak is playing at an MVP level. He has been that good. He is looking like prime Phoenix Goran Dragic. He is averaging 23.5 points and 6.8 assists during the win streak. Besides Whiteside, he is the only real threat to score on the team, and he has risen to the challenge.

He has taken his game to the next level by developing excellent pick and roll chemistry with Whiteside. Dragic is also shooting a career high 44 percent from three. Every time a defender goes under a screen he makes them pay from three. Go over the screen, he will dart by you for a lay up, or feed Whiteside for a dunk. Dragic didn’t make the all-star team this year, but he has a valid case to make an All-NBA team this year.

Just a few weeks ago Dragic was in constant trade rumors; the Orlando Magic were really trying to get him. Now, during this streak and his elevated play, things might have changed. I expect Dragic to stay with the Heat through the trade deadline and beyond.

The only downside is that this streak might cost the Heat a shot at picking in the top 7 of the draft.

Keeping that in mind, I expect the Heat to build around Dragic and Whiteside. He is still only 30, and the pick-and-roll chemistry he has with Whiteside is special. They have also found some gems in Dion Waiters, Tyler Johnson and Willie Reed as a backup big.

The Miami Heat are in a tough cap situation and don’t have a lot of draft picks in the near future. If there is one man who can get them out of this tough situation its Pat Riley. I’m sure two months ago they wanted to blow everything up, but this streak has changed things.

Expect for him to make some low-key offseason moves, or perhaps a midseason trade to help get some cap space. Riley has always preferred free agency and trades to the drafts, and he is the best in the business at it. I would not be surprised if Winslow or Richardson is traded in the offseason. The Heat have shown they can win without them, and teams will want them.

Pat Riley is a top five GM and they have a top five coach in Spoelstra, that can get them out of a lot of problems.

The Miami Heat are only two games out of the 8th spot in the East, and if they keep up this level of play they can make it. If they do make the playoffs, expect Spoelstra to win the NBA’s Coach of the Year award and Dragic to make an All-NBA team. The Heat are on a special win streak, and we should all enjoy it while it lasts.

