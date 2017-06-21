The’re a simple reason NBA teams can tank: Rosters are small enough to affect with one or two personnel moves, and doing so creates a culture of ineptitude and apathy.

Manipulating a roster is easier when there are five starters and maybe four guys coming off the bench to play meaningful minutes. Dump salary, get some young talent, watch them figure themselves out like Bambis on ice and, boom, 13-win year. Players will still give a reasonable effort because it’s their livelihood, but with guaranteed contracts and the tacit acknowlegement from management that this season is merely a stepping stone, they buy into the tank, too.

In football, you have 45 players dressed for every game and, with the exception of four or five recent draft picks, none has any job security beyond Week 1, let alone for 2018. Look how quickly Darrelle Revis went from one of the most coveted players in the league to an albatross. Now imagine how quickly it can all end for a third-year nickel corner fighting for playing time.

Without any guaranteed contracts in the NFL, every game is a job interview for a position that has a shelf-life of a few years. The 76ers can stash players on the injury/inactive list and they’ll accept it knowing they’re preparing for the future. With the exception of an established quarterback, maybe, no player on a bad NFL team would play along with such shenanigans. There’s no NFL Ben Simmons.

The same goes for coaches. Todd Bowles is in Year 3 in New York. He was almost fired after Year 2. He’s going to take a dive?

NBA front offices can work around this by making the roster so bad that effort and care won’t be enough to save a record. NFL teams can’t play puppet master like that.

