Just like the NFL regular season, the NFL preseason will start on a Thursday night in 2017.

The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that its annual game – which was a last-minute scratch last summer due to poor field conditions – will be played Thursday night instead of Sunday night. The enshrinement ceremony for new Hall of Famers will remain on Saturday. The 2017 game will take place on Aug. 3, with the ceremony to follow on Aug. 5.