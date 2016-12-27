Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer installed a game plan designed to take away Jordy Nelson with cornerback Xavier Rhodes shadowing the Packers’ top wideout. Citing a history of having never done what Zimmer instructed against Nelson, Vikings cornerbacks decided to stick with their own plan as Nelson ripped them for seven catches, 145 yards and two touchdowns before halftime.

Rhodes followed Zimmer’s orders in the second half and Nelson was mostly silent. “That’s what he was supposed to do the whole game,” Zimmer said. “Someone decided they wouldn’t do that.”

It’s almost as if this Zimmer guy knows what he’s doing.

Getty Images Getty Images