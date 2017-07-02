The No. 5 Prototype Takes Overall Win | Watkins Glen 2017

WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The No. 5 Cadillac prototype takes the overall win, as Acura wins in GTD and BMW takes the GTLM class.
