WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The No. 5 Cadillac prototype takes the overall win, as Acura wins in GTD and BMW takes the GTLM class.

More Motor Videos The No. 5 Prototype Takes Overall Win | Watkins Glen 2017 No. 2 Prototype Taken Out While Leading | Watkins Glen 2017 Jack Beckman Wins Funny Car Final at Norwalk | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING Steve Torrence Wins Top Fuel Final at Norwalk | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING LE Tonglet Wins Pro Stock Motorcycle Final at Norwalk | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING Bo Butner Wins Pro Stock Final at Norwalk | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING More Motor Videos »