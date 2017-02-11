When the OKC Thunder welcome Kevin Durant back into town, the welcome should be a somewhat violent one. Physicality of the basketball variety is the only way to get the attention of the talent laden Golden State Warriors.

Don’t Bring a Knife to a Gunfight!

No team in the NBA can play a wide-open offensive game with the Warriors and expect to compete for four quarters. The Cavaliers attempted to run with Golden State and found themselves down 3-1 in the NBA Finals.

Yet, when LeBron and company brought physicality into the game it became a completely different series.

In the same way, the OKC Thunder cannot run up and down the court and allow Durant or Steph Curry to move freely. Golden State is a collection of talent that is slowly becoming a team.

Fortunately, the Thunder are already a team and have the ability to beat anyone in the League on any given night. For Russell Westbrook to exact revenge upon Kevin Durant, he and his Thunder teammates must maximize every foul at their disposal.

Must Read: Dispelling the myths and appreciating Russell Westbrook for who he is

[embedded content]

There’s a reason they say “Strong as an ‘Oak’

Every NBA fan became acquainted with Charles Oakley this past week after his run-in with MSG Security. When Oakley prowled the paint in the 90’s, every box-out and screen could have also been called “Assault with a Deadly Weapon”.

When Oakley prowled the paint in the 90’s, every box-out and screen could have also been called “Assault with a Deadly Weapon”.

Oakley’s epic battles with legends like Alonzo Mourning and Charles Barkley symbolized the gritty, team-first mindset of every successful team in the 80-90’s NBA.

A player like Charles Oakley would not be welcomed into modern NBA circles. He would be called a thug (or worse) and would spend more time suspended than he would on the court.

However, there is a complete absence of truly physical play in today’s NBA. The NBA needs players like Charles Oakley and the OKC Thunder need two of them.

[embedded content]

When Eliot Ness needed advice on how to get Al Capone he got his answer from Jim Malone.Malone’s answer was simple, “He pulls a knife; you pull a gun. He sends one of yours to the hospital; you send one of his to the morgue!“ If the OKC Thunder want their revenge on Kevin Durant and the Warriors they must translate that advice into basketball terms.

The sad reality of this Thunder team is that there isn’t a single player physical enough to bail Charles Oakley out of jail. Enes Kanter could have met that requirement but he decided violence against chairs was a more pressing issue.

A Flagrant Answer

No one in their right mind is advocating for actual violence against Kevin Durant on Saturday night. After all, Basketball is still just a game. Yet, inside that game violent things can happen and the extreme violence of basketball’s past needs to stay in the past.

Unfortunately, the pendulum has swung into the opposite extreme and true physicality under the basket is all but none existent in the NBA of today. It is up to Billy Donovan and his team to manufacture a way to punish Golden State every time they cut or drive into the paint.

The sad reality of this Thunder team is that there isn’t a single player physical enough to bail Charles Oakley out of jail. Enes Kanter could have met that requirement but he decided violence against chairs was a more pressing issue.

Related Story: Kanter – Domino Effect of a selfish Act

[embedded content]

Russell versus Goliath

Someone on the OKC Thunder bench needs to foul out on Saturday night. His six fouls need to be physical and if one of them is borderline Flagrant; that’s ok too. The normal offense and defense of OKC cannot stop, slow down or compete with that of the Golden State Warriors. So, unless someone gets under the skin of Draymond Green and then puts Durant on his back it won’t matter how much Westbrook scores.

Consequently, the only way to get the attention of a bully is to bloody his nose, stare deep into his eyes and make him afraid to step your way again.

The Thunder have one player who can dominate the game; Golden State has four. Durant’s exit to the Warriors turned Golden State into a bully who won’t leave the rest of the League alone.

Consequently, the only way to get the attention of a bully is to bloody his nose, stare deep into his eyes and make him afraid to step your way again. The Thunder need to hound Kevin Durant every time he enters the lane and remind him of his lifelong fear of dogs.

KD barked up the wrong tree when he disrespected Russell Westbrook and tonight is the night for him to reap that which he has sown.

When Zaza Pachulia hit Russell Westbrook with a cheap-shot in their last meeting there was no backup by his Thunder teammates. Westbrook may have to take payback into his own hands when he sees him next. (note: as of posting, Pachulia is listed as out)

Dunk You Very Much

Westbrook understands his importance to the team and will not jeopardize an ejection just to repay Pachulia for his transgressions. However, Russ has shown that he is not afraid to get a Technical and is the most physical 6’3 guard to ever play the game. Because of this, anytime Zaza is in the game forcing him to play Pick and Roll defense will be key. Westbrook can’t take Draymond Green off the dribble because of his size and skill.

Yet, when Pachulia is isolated into an encounter with Westbrook he may end up on a poster with Russ dunking on his face. Furthermore, if Steven Adams can save a few fouls for the 4th quarter he can get his own revenge on Draymond Green for getting ‘teste’ (reminder of why in video below) with him last season.

Must Read: Five stats that correlate to Thunder wins and losses

[embedded content]

Whatever the case may be, the OKC Thunder better come with a no-fear, physical mindset or Saturday night will be a rough night. The Cavaliers developed the blueprint to beat the Warriors and it doesn’t require a roster of talent. Billy Donovan needs to choose someone off the bench he can afford to lose and have them put Durant on his backside the first time he enters the paint.

More from Thunderous Intentions

Enemies First, Friends Later

Unless the Thunder make a physical statement early there won’t be any real revenge on Kevin Durant. Violence of a basketball nature is a language every player has spoken from the first time they stepped onto a playground.

The time for hugs and handshakes will be after the game Saturday night. Durant did many good things in the Oklahoma City area when with the Thunder and will eventually be embraced again. Yet, tonight that embrace needs to start with a hard foul that reminds him he is no longer welcome in Oklahoma City.

Physicality of the basketball variety is the only way to get the attention of the talent laden Golden State Warriors.

Thunderous Intentions is the only place to be for complete OKC Thunder coverage and commentary. Stay tuned to Thunderous Intentions for every angle on every game and every Triple Double.

Want your voice heard? Join the Thunderous Intentions team!

Join us tonight in our live blog as we count down to tip, comment on the game action and share our opinions and memories.

This article originally appeared on