The One Thing Holding Nikola Jokic Back

Nikola Jokic has a ton of potential, but he needs to improve in one area before he makes the next step.

Nikola Jokic has been great as of late. Ever since being inserted into the starting lineup, he has shown signs of “Gasolesque” potential.

The Nuggets have welcomed his production recently and have been able to utilize his versatility. The man can stretch the floor, rebound, and especially pass.

Want your voice heard? Join the Nugg Love team!

In all honesty, Jokic may very well be the best passing big man in the game right now. However, there is one aspect that is keeping Jokic from his all-star potential. That would be foul trouble.

If it weren’t his capacity to be prone to fouling, he would see much more time on the floor terrorizing the opposition. In the last loss against Atlanta, Jokic fouled out in the last minute which proved to be costly. The Nuggets ended up losing 109-108.

More from Nugg Love

This isn’t the first time this season where he has battled foul trouble. The reason this is such a big deal is because Jokic has been very efficient with his time on the floor and his impact has been much needed. He has already been near a triple-double one game (a 27 point, 11 rebound, 9 assist performance) this month and has multiple double-doubles.

When he has to head to the bench due to his anxiousness to block a shot, or trying to get physical in the low-post, it hurts the team’s production. If this problem were remedied, the Nuggets may have their first all-star since Carmelo Anthony on their hands.

Yes, that is how good Jokic is with his play. With more minutes added on to his starting minutes, Jokic can put up even crazier numbers.

Malone has finally put him in the starting lineup, and if he can avoid foul trouble, Jokic will eventually achieve a triple-double in a game.

With his consistent numbers, they will be elevated if Jokic can learn to avoid silly fouls that are avoidable.

This article originally appeared on