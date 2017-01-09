With the moves made this summer the Orlando Magic expected to find themselves in the playoff hunt. But the team has played significantly worse than last year’s team.

This past summer, the Orlando Magic received a clear win-now mandate from ownership. To be entirely honest, the win-now mandate might have been in effect last season with the ultimate decision to hire Scott Skiles as head coach, rather than continue growing the team.

That win-now mentality likely led to the decision to send Tobias Harris out for scrap — with the false promise of adding veterans to salvage the rest of the season and the hope of free agency, in a summer everyone had money to burn.

The Magic abandoned ship with Maurice Harkless, whom they sent out for free. The same Maurice Harkless who is now proving to be a very capable player in Portland. Somebody the Magic could desperately use now.

There was a clear message with these moves. Stop playing young players and start getting veterans that could help the team win in the short term.

Here we are now, after an offseason that saw Orlando trade their best player in Victor Oladipo and more for Serge Ibaka. Victor Oladipo has not really excelled in Oklahoma City but he has proven to be a capable shooter when actually given good looks.

Serge Ibaka has been mostly good for the Magic but there is still that chance Ibaka will want to leave Orlando once the season is up, leaving the Magic with nothing to show for their once core player in Oladipo.

Then there is Bismack Biyombo, who does not seem to be comfortable playing the power forward spot at all or next to Ibaka.

Orlando brought in Jeff Green to give Orlando some scoring punch off the bench, that move has not been great. Jeff Green, like he has most of his career gives a handful of games that make people think, “If this guy just figured it out he’d be great”.

On the other side, Green also has games that disgust even the most loyal Magic fans. There does not seem to be any in between.

D.J. Augustin is really the only player who has played as advertised, some games he gets hot and really helps the team and he is always a threat to score but he is just too small to guard most NBA point guards.

The results so far after all these changes and nearly half a season gone?

A team that is far worse than they were at this point last season. Yes, the Magic are indeed fighting for a playoff spot but that is purely by virtue of circumstance, not because of play.

The Magic have only beaten four teams better than .500 this season. The team has not been able to figure it out defensively even though they clearly want to forge an identity on that end.

Offensively, the team is a predictable mess. Some of it is the result of players being misused. Other parts of it being players flat out underachieving or just not being that talented to begin with.

It is abundantly clear the current iteration of the team would be extremely lucky to get to the Playoffs let alone be anything special in the future.

Management knows it, rumors have already been floated about the Magic looking to move on from Nikola Vucevic, and how they are down on Elfrid Payton. Multiple reports have expressed Orlando’s interest in acquiring some scoring punch to help give Orlando a pulse offensively.

The Magic most certainly will make a move at the deadline and that move will set them on a path to their identity as a franchise.

The question is what are the options for this identity?

All In Option

The first and most drastic road the Magic could follow down is the “All-In Option.”

This path means the Magic go all in on the win-now mantra. The Magic decide that winning now is more important that the ceiling of the team and first and foremost put Aaron Gordon on the trade block.

With Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic, Elfrid Payton, Mario Hezonja and any pick available, the Magic should be able to net a superstar on an expiring contract in return. This move would completely deplete the Magic of all talent and they would be banking on signing free agents as their main method of improvement for the foreseeable future.

So who am I referring to when I say a superstar on an expiring contract?

The number one player that comes to mind here is Paul Millsap. The Hawks have already seemed to pull the trigger on their rebuilding process and the Magic could help accelerate that.

A few other guys that come to mind, Blake Griffin, Jrue Holiday, Tyreke Evans, Rudy Gay, and Danilo Gallinari. There are options of stars or near stars the Magic could pursue if they wanted to cash all their chips in.

Obviously, not all of these players are All-NBA players however, they are veterans who have played at or near an all-star level during their career. It should also be noted that it is unlikely the Magic have enough assets to land more than one.

This particular path essentially tears down the entire team outside of Serge Ibaka, Evan Fournier and Bismack Biyombo (I do not think he is movable). Certainly, if Orlando made a move for any of these players they would look better on paper, but you have to wonder what their ceiling would become.

This scenario also has the potential to completely deplete all of Orlando’s depth. If that was indeed the case you could expect the Magic to turn towards veteran free agents to fill out the bench.

One major complication when walking down this path is the Magic would have the majority of their starters hitting free agency this offseason. They would be locked into many long-term deals too. The franchise would then be completely cash-strapped and thus cannot make any more moves to improve via free agency.

This is certainly not the ideal path to take yet. It has a low ceiling and carries a lot of risk in the short and long term. But it is easy to think the Magic could go down with a general manager who is obviously trying to keep his job.

Make A Move To Make a Move Option

It is clear to everybody, including the Magic, the current iteration of the team is not going anywhere special.

Vucevic has been mentioned as one of the guys who could be on the outs because of the logjam at center with Biyombo. It was noted the Magic are also down on Payton, so it is probably safe to assume they are looking for an upgrade there.

If the Magic truly believe Aaron Gordon is their small forward of the future, there is no reason as to why they would trade for one that could replace him in the starting lineup. In essence, the Magic would be looking for a new starting point

In essence, the Magic would be looking for a new starting point guard, and a bench scorer in return for these two. More than likely, the Magic will look for guys with some NBA seasoning.

A few names for bench scorers that come to mind are Lou Williams, Nick Young and Wilson Chandler. Each obviously brings much-needed scoring upgrades compared to what the Magic have as their current backups.

The point guard side of the equation is slightly more tricky to navigate. There are rumors the Heat are looking to move on from Goran Dragic. He is certainly a more consistent option than Payton. Another name that has been rumored to be available is Ricky Rubio. He is certainly a better defender than Payton but his offense is significantly worse.

In this scenario, the Magic would most likely move Vucevic, Payton, some bench guys and picks to acquire this type of help. One would imagine if Vucevic was moved you would see Ibaka at the five with Aaron Gordon sprinkled in at the four. Or perhaps the team just bites the bullet and starts Ibaka and Biyombo together, acquiring some bench help down low.

This path would certainly improve Orlando’s anemic offense and the defense does not get markedly worse. Future financial flexibility is not really lost with these moves either however losing draft picks would certainly hurt the team.

This move certainly prioritizes the win-now mantra the Magic have seemingly bought into.

This road seems to be the far most likely path that Orlando takes based on their recent moves.

Embrace The Youth Option

The last path the Magic could travel down is the path they were headed down before the interruption of the process two years ago.

The Magic realize they messed up, and the Magic decide they need to be patient again, investing and playing their youth and growing them through experience.

The elephant in the room is what to do with Serge Ibaka? If the team decides to go young, re-signing Ibaka looks like a lost cause.

The Magic go ahead and trade Ibaka but not for more veteran help. Orlando would need to look for young players, expiring, contracts, and/or draft picks.

Next up the Magic need to find out what to do with Jeff Green. They could try and trade him, and realistically they could move him. The issue is the return.

The most likely return for Jeff Green is a bad long-term contract. At that point, Orlando just needs to bite the bullet and cut Green so he can contribute to a playoff team, or eat his contract to the end of the year and let him walk.

In this scenario, the Magic go back to fully embracing the youth movement. Aaron Gordon gets to play the 4 — or at least split his minutes more depending on the team’s roster construction — Mario Hezonja gets plenty of chances for playing time and the Magic just go out and play loose for the rest of the season.

The future, in terms of contractual obligations, is improved. And the Magic have more cap to play with this coming offseason.

This is by far the least likely path the Magic take as it would require an epiphany from ownership. And certainly more patience from fans.

Conclusion

This is the dilemma the Magic currently face. The win-now mentality has forced the Magic into this uncomfortable position where the only true failure is sticking with the current team.

The status quo clearly does not work and has little prospect for improving.

Here we are at the crossroads.

The all-in option which means the team doubles down and goes all in with veterans in an attempt to appease fans and make the playoffs. The make a move to make a move option where the Magic know they need to shift some parts around and do not do much to shake up their core but would lose some current role players and probably draft picks.

The last option is the kill switch — re-embracing the youth. The Magic come to the conclusion they messed up trying to fast track the rebuild and attempt to do a soft reset to the franchise.

So now all that is left is to wait and see which path the Magic decide to walk.

