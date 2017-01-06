The Pelicans had this thing deliver cakes to some fans&#039; doorsteps

By news@wgmd.com -
We already knew the Pelicans’ King Cake Baby was scary as hell, but at least when it was first introduced it was kept inside the Smoothie King Center.

Well, now this thing is out on the loose. It’s “surprising” innocent folks by showing up to their doorsteps with cake. Could you imagine seeing this thing ring your doorbell? That’s an immediate 911 call from me. I’m grabbing the fire extinguisher and an aluminum bat. Noooo sir.

In the words of SI’s Jeremy Woo, “Let’s get Blake Griffin to punch it.”

– Kenny Ducey

