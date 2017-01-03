The Playoffs Are Set: Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans

The 2016-17 NFL Playoffs will open with the Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans on Saturday.

17 weeks of NFL regular season football is in the books, and the playoffs are officially set. The first game of playoffs will be played by none other than our Oakland Raiders, who will travel to play the Houston Texans on Saturday at 1:25pm PST.

Here is the playoff schedule for the first and second weekends.

The Oakland and Houston game will be a rematch of Week 11 — a 27-20 Raiders victory that was played in Mexico City. Although both teams may be playing a different quarterback this time around.

Coincidentally enough, both the Raiders and Texans deployed backup QB’s in Week 17 — Matt McGloin and Tom Savage, respectively — and both quarterbacks were injured. Oakland was forced to go to third-string QB Connor Cook, while Houston went back to well, bringing Brock Osweiler back into the fold.

The biggest question for the Raiders heading into the game is of course who will start at quarterback. With Matt McGloin nursing some shoulder soreness, Cook may get the call.

Regardless of who starts, this playoff matchup is the best case scenario for the Raiders, all things considered. If there was any team in the AFC Oakland could beat, it’s Houston.

Stay tuned to JBB for plenty of preview content for Oakland’s first playoff game in 14 years.

