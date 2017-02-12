The Quentin Moses off the field and after his time with the Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs lost another great on Sunday. Quentin Moses passed away in a house fire in Monroe, Georgia.

This is the third part of Dawn of the Dawg’s remembrance of former Bulldog great Quentin Moses. Read part one here. And read part two here.

Moses was a four-year letterman for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2003-2006. He spent his first two years backing up David Pollack. But after Pollack left in 2004, Moses took the spotlight with 20.5 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks.

His performances on defense was a big reason why the Georgia Bulldogs won the SEC Championship in 2005. He did not have a great year in 2016, but he still led a defensive line that was one of the best in the SEC against the run. That defense kept that season from being any worse than it could have been.

The five writers for Dawn of the Dawg all got to watch Moses while he was at Georgia and remember his time in Athens fondly. Each of share our favorite memories of Quentin Moses playing for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Moses and the fans

Quentin Moses started coaching at Reinhardt University in 2012, the program’s first year of football, where he was Assistant Head Coach.

The Reinhardt Eagles have become a powerhouse program in the NAIA. Moses has been a huge part in building the program. The 2016 season was a special one for Moses and the Reinhardt Eagles. They went 13-1 on their way to a conference championship and an appearance in the NAIA National Semifinals.

I attended the national semifinal game on December 3, 2016. It was a day I’ll never forget. No one knew this would be the last game he would coach.

After the game, I got to meet 2 UGA legends. The first one I got to meet was, former UGA Safety, Greg Blue. He was also on the Reinhardt University coaching staff. Following Blue, was Quentin Moses. I was able to talk to them for about 15 minutes and I was in dawg heaven.

They talked a little about their times at UGA. I remember the both of them joking about the new targeting rule. They both said that they would’ve been thrown out of every game in their careers.

Quentin Moses was quiet that day. He wasn’t nearly as talkative as Greg Blue. Moses was very nice and his eyes lit up and smile brightened his face when he talked about his UGA career. You could tell that losing the game hurt him that day. You could tell he cared deeply about his players.

