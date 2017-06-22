It was a big year for Clint Bowyer in 2012.

Everything was brand new as Bowyer made the switch from Richard Childress Racing to Michael Waltrip Racing. But given his talent, he was expected to adapt quickly and win often right off the bat.

“Every time you go into a new opportunity, the pressure is on to perform,” said Bowyer. “The one thing that you needed to get off your back was that win.”

And Bowyer did just that when NASCAR’s Premier Series traveled to Sonoma Raceway in June during his first year driving the No. 15 Toyota.

Bowyer, not a driver that was ever known to be one to watch when NASCAR made left and right turns, collected his first career victory on a road course.

This year, Bowyer has the opportunity to do it again by earning his first victory with Stewart-Haas Racing this weekend on the twists and turns of the 2.52-mile California track.

Watch as the driver of the No. 14 SHR Chevrolet talks about the race that changed his life.

