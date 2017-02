The Golden State Warriors set the regular season record for wins by finishing 73-9 last year, and are a league-best 45-8 to this point of the season.

That’s not a lot of losing, especially compared to everyone else. We decided to take a look back at all of these losses to see if there were any common threads, and this Golden State team has been so good that — for the most part — when they lose, they do it to themselves.

Getty Images Ezra Shaw