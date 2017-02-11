The Ryan Fitzpatrick era has come to an end with the Jets

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s contract with the New York Jets has reached its conclusion. The leftover magic from an unforgettable 2015 career season has officially milked its last drop in MetLife Stadium.

As of Friday, February 10th, Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s contract with the New York Jets has been voided. Fitzpatrick in 2015, recorded a career year with the Jets setting the single-season touchdown record with 31 while also throwing for nearly 4,000 yards. A magical year for the Jets that was unfortunately cut short by a painful Week 17 defeat at the hands of former head coach Rex Ryan and the Buffalo Bills.

Fast forward to 2016, Gang Green and the entire Jets Nation walked into the season with a bit of confidence after coming off a double-digit winning season and having their career year quarterback. Never the less, Fitzpatrick milked the last drop of magic he had in his tank as the journeyman returned to his more familiar stance.

The veteran quarterback started the majority of last season but was later benched in favor of second-year rookie Bryce Petty. He would then regain control as the starter for not only the Jets final game of the season but for his final game as a member of the organization.

Fitzpatrick finished last season completing 56.6 percent of his passes for a 12-17 TD-INT ratio. Just a year ago, most of us were saying his praises and hoping a deal would soon be done to have the 34-year old quarterback return to the team for another season. Now, we’re all joining together in celebration of his departure.

Fitzpatrick will hit the open market as a free agent and if signed, will most likely see a role as a backup to a young quarterback still learning the ins and outs. The same type of role he was originally assigned for before the start of the 2015 season with quarterback Geno Smith.

With that debacle behind us, the Jets will once again, as they always do each year, re-evaluate the quarterback position with Petty and Christian Hackenberg.

Smith’s time in New York has likely reached its conclusion as well. Fitzpatrick is gone, Smith is most likely next, and the Jets once again are back to the drawing board with the quarterback position.

