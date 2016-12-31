The Sanchize returns to face the Philadelphia Eagles

On Sunday, Mark Sanchez is expected to play, and has garnered most of the team’s reps this week in preparation.

The Dallas Cowboys clinched the number one seed and home-field throughout the playoffs after notching their 13th win. Earlier in the year, the Philadelphia Eagles lost a heartbreaker in Dallas. Since, rookie sensations Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are expected to start but not play most of the game. So, Sanchez has been taking most of the reps in practice this week, along with Darren McFadden. There have even been proclamations that Tony Romo will perform on Sunday as well. However, there is a concern from the team surrounding his playing with backup offensive linemen.

What the Sanchize represents

The return of Sanchez to south Philadelphia may remind fans of Chip Kelly’s tenure as head coach. It was Kelly who signed Sanchez and utilized him as a backup quarterback for Nick Foles and Sam Bradford. During Sanchez’s time in Philly, Eagles fans watched the backup hinder their playoff chances. In 2014, Sanchez threw 14 touchdown passes playing for an injured Foles. Sanchez also recorded a career high in quarterback rating that year (88.4) but, couldn’t lead the Eagles to the playoffs.

No Zeke, no problem?

Elliott has ravaged the NFL in historic fashion, accumulating 1,631 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. Elliott has averaged 5.1 yards per carry and an additional 363 receiving yards on 32 receptions and a touchdown. In their first matchup, Elliott ran for 96 yards and pulled in four receptions for 52 yards. But, he isn’t expected to play much on Sunday. This should create more opportunities for the Eagles because the Cowboys won’t be at full strength. In their last matchup, the Cowboys eked out a 33-27 overtime victory.

The absence of Elliott could force Dallas to not be as balanced as they were in their matchup earlier in the season. In that game, Dallas ran for 12 first downs while passing for 13. In comparison, Philly threw for 12 first downs while only rushing for six. This will also change how Jordan Hicks and Nigel Bradham play Sunday. Without Elliott, the two linebackers won’t have to consistently focus on Elliott’s playmaking ability. In doing so, they’ll be free to make more plays in pass defense against slot receivers coming across the middle.

With Sanchez expected to play Sunday, the Eagles will be an ideal position to win their second consecutive game. Then, the Eagles will finish the season with having won two of their last three division games. No, the Birds won’t be going to the playoffs, but a strong finish would be good for positive momentum heading into the offseason. Fans will rejoice to see the Sanchize under center for the Cowboys, as they remember his 15 interceptions in Philly.

