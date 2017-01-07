The second “Cars 3” trailer is here, but really it doesn’t tell us much.

Instead, the trailer spends 90 seconds showing off the looks of the antagonist – Jackson Storm – Lightning McQueen’s helper – Cruz Ramirez – and of course Lightning McQueen himself.

While we now know that Cristela Alonzo will voice Ramirez and Armie Hammer will voice Jackson, not much more about the plot has been revealed.

What we do know is that, 11 years on from “Cars,” McQueen is beginning to age in the sport and, from what we gather, the crash in the first trailer (below) is his wake-up call that he either needs to make changes in order to keep up with the competition or accept defeat.

[embedded content]

Ramirez is the one that will help McQueen get back on his feet – or rather, wheels – and then get back on track, one would assume. But unless Pixar releases teases us with a little more about the plot with a third trailer, it looks like we’re all going to have to wait until June 16 to find out what will really happen to McQueen.