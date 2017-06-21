The college basketball season never ends – at least not on “The Sidelines” podcast with FS1 college basketball insider Evan Daniels. Daniels’ offseason recap content rolls on as he welcomes Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard to the show. Later, he previews the NBA Draft with FS1’s Doug Gottlieb.

Starting with Willard, the two discuss the following:

Willard’s unique beginnings in coaching. He started Rick Pitino’s staff with the Boston Celtics, and later served as an assistant alongside current head coaches Mick Cronin (Cincinnati), Marvin Menzies (UNLV) and Steve Masiello (Manhattan) at Louisville. Who was the best recruiter of the bunch? And why do Pitino’s assistants have so much success as head coaches?

His start as a head coach, first at Iona and then later at Seton Hall. Willard explains why he probably got to Seton Hall “a year too early” and had to adapt. Also, how he was forced to change coaching philosophies in the years since he’s been there.

Finally, Willard talks about next year’s Seton Hall team, which should be ranked in the Top 20 thanks to the return of Angel Delgado.

Next, FS1 analyst Doug Gottlieb joins the show for an in-depth breakdown of the 2017 NBA Draft. The pair analyzes just about every angle, including:

The hype surrounding Markelle Fultz. Why the 76ers made the right move in trading up to get him, and why – despite the pomp and circumstance around Lonzo Ball – Fultz remains the “best” prospect in this draft.

Debating Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson on the wing. Why Tatum could come in and have the biggest impact of any rookie next season, and why no team should be drafting Jackson expecting to find a superstar.

Some potential late-round steals. Why Oregon’s Jordan Bell could have a Tristan Thompson-like impact at the NBA level, and why others like Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan have question marks.

This is just the latest episode of “The Sidelines” podcast, as Evan has welcomed some of the biggest names in basketball to the show. Previous guests include top coaches like Mike Krzyzewski, Jay Wright and Roy Williams, as well as top prospects like Jayson Tatum, Markelle Fultz and De’Aaron Fox.

To listen to old episodes of “The Sidelines” podcast, click here.

And to have new episodes delivered straight to your phone, subscribe below:

SUBSCRIBE: iTunes | Google Play | SoundCloud