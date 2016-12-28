The sports year in Crying Jordans

He’s invaded our homes, gummed up our timelines and turned good, self-respecting people into fave-hunting monsters.

Thus is the yin and yang of Crying Jordan, the meme of 2016 and one of the most divisive internet…things…we as humans have encountered.

Some love him and retweet his twice-baked potato head out of raw instinct, while others just wish this man and his Cohiba-flavored tears would disappear from all electronic devices forever.

Either stance is fine, but we must come to agreement on the fact that Crying Jordan was the face of 2016 and its beleaguered citizenry—a legion of proud people who crawled through a seven-layer dip of misery over the past 12 months and still aren’t home free yet.

In the spirit of closure, I’ve compiled a yearbook chronicling MJ and the forms he assumed over the last 12 months while becoming the international symbol of accepting life’s increasingly numerous Ls.

This is your year in Crying Jordans.